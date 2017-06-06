DareDever: Train like an Avenger
It's the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure, and Captain America is inviting kids of all ages to learn from the best. Jim Dever takes part in Disney's Avengers Training Initiative. Will he become a superhero or a super dork?
KING 8:34 PM. PDT June 06, 2017
