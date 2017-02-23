DareDever soars to new heights

KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever performs an aerial silk act at Georgetown's Seattle Design Center.

SEATTLE - This is a dare a full year in the making.

Last year, the organizers of the Venice Is Sinking Masquerade Ball publicly challenged KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever to join them and perform a feat of acrobatic skill.

This year, he's taking them up on it.

He's getting some help from Quynbi and Eric Esteb, the acrobats known as Duo Rêves.

"If you fell, it could be catastrophic and very dangerous," Esteb warned Dever.

"You have to trust yourself with your life," Quynbi added.

At Georgetown's School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts, Esteb and Quynbi are helping Dever prepare for what he calls "the greatest aerial silk act ever seen!"

Will Dever rise to the challenge or fall to his demise?

Copyright 2017 KING