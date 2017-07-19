KING
DareDever: Kodiak Fishing Adventure

Evening's Jim Dever heads to Kodiak, Alaska for his latest DareDever.

Jim Dever , KING 7:30 PM. PDT July 19, 2017

KODIAK, ALASKA - One of the toughest jobs in the world is catching fish in Alaska for a living. Is Jim Dever up to the task?

The Evening reporter heads up to Alaska with the owner of the Seattle restaurant Duke's Chowder House to test out his skills.

Watch as he heads out on an Alaskan adventure in search of the deep water rockfish!

Duke's Chowder House
(206) 382-9963
901 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.

