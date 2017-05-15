DareDever: Jumping through hoops

Propelled by a treadmill, KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever attempts to jump through a hoop at Cirque du Soleil's Luzia.

REDMOND, WASH. - It's a DareDever challenge that could have KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever jumping through hoops.

Night after night, the acrobats of Cirque du Soleil's Luzia impress and amaze with their flying feats of grace and courage.

Now, Dever gets some training from Luzia acrobats Devin Henderson and Maya Kesselman. He'll attempt to dive through a hoop by launching himself from a specially constructed treadmill.

Things could go horribly wrong.

