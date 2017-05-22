DareDever: The Blob

Jim Dever takes on "The Blob."

BELLINGHAM, WASH. - It rises from Lake Whatcom like a sea monster, and a monstrous adventure awaits those willing to challenge it.

It’s called "The Blob." The way it works is simple.

“The Blob is a 38-foot-long air sac that we fill to 80 percent, and the idea is that one person jumps off, scampers to the far end,” said Rob Lee, Camp Firwood director. “Then the second person jumps, creating a shockwave that launches the first person.”

The more weight coming down, the higher the flyer goes up.

Camp Firwood

(360) 733-6840

1740 Lake Whatcom Blvd

Bellingham, WA 98229



