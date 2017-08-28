DareDever: Improv gets intense at ComedySportz | KING 5 Evening

Comedy is a funny thing - if you're doing it right. Improv artists know how to pull laughs out of thin air. But can KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever keep up with the local kings and queens of comedy?

KING 7:48 PM. PDT August 28, 2017

