DareDever: Can Jim successfully sail a boat?

Evening reporter Jim Dever becomes captain for a day.

SEATTLE - Sailing was once the pastime of the rich and famous.

But thanks to the Seattle Sailing Club, even a landlubber like Evening reporter Jim Dever can follow his siren song to the open sea.

“You can join the club and use the boats as if they're your own,” said Seattle Sailing Club’s Bob Ross. “No experience necessary. We want you to become a sailor.”

First, a little classroom instruction with Club Manager Scott Galbraith.

Then, the challenge: Jim will need to skipper a 35-foot J/105 sailboat around a distant buoy and return safely to port.

Then it’s time to put his newfound seafaring skills to the test.

Watch the full video to find out if Jim can successfully complete his dare!

If you'd like to test out your sailing skills, the Seattle Sailing Club can get you started and provide the boat -- just like owning your own but without all the fuss.

Seattle Sailing Club

(206) 782-5100

7001 Seaview Ave NW #130, Seattle, WA 98117

