DareDever: American Ninja Warrior

Can Jim climb Mt. Midoriyama?

Jim Dever , KING 7:30 PM. PST January 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - In this episode of DareDever, Evening's Jim Dever is dared by American Ninja Warrior finalist Jeff Britten to run the course.  Can he do it?  Will Jim be the first American to climb to the top of Mt. Midoriyama? 

 


