Daddy G's transforms from bistro to hotspot

KING 7:30 PM. PDT July 27, 2017

SEATTLE - Daddy G’s has some of SoDo's quirkiest décor and feels a little like the set of a Broadway show. 

They don't do a huge menu, but they do it right. Mostly pizza, pasta and salad.

We tried two different pizzas on the menu: Garlic Alfredo and Sicilian (which is truly a meat lover’s dream with four different meats).

In the evening, Daddy G's transforms into "Eden Seattle," a hotspot for live entertainment like dance parties and private events complete with a full bar and stage.

Many of the items at Daddy G’s are reclaimed from past Seattle icons, including the Steakhouse Caldwell icon for the booths, the chandeliers came from Planet Hollywood, the wine cabinets came from a mansion in Montlake, and the “Tree of Life” stained glass was once owned by the sisters of Heart.

Daddy G’s
(206) 420-3068
1950 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134\

 

