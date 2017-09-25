Crane Op: The view from the top

Even the floor is transparent so Pat can see below. (Photo: evening)

SEATTLE -

Pat Lammers' office has the best view in town. And it changes every day!

Pat is a crane operator. Has been for more than a decade. He spends his days in a box 300 feet above it all in what he calls a giant fishing pole.



A crane's eye view (Photo: evening)



He is one of Turner Construction's crane ops, a specialized skill that pays 36 bucks an hour.



Pat Lammers spends his days in the little, white skybox. (Photo: evening)

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Copyright 2017 KING