KING
Close

Crane Op: The view from the top

Crane Op: The view from the top. There are cranes all over town. What's it like to be the guy in the skybox?

Michael King , KING 7:30 PM. PDT September 25, 2017

SEATTLE -  

 

Pat Lammers' office has the best view in town. And it changes every day!

Pat is a crane operator. Has been for more than a decade. He spends his days in a box 300 feet above it all in what he calls a giant fishing pole.


He is one of Turner Construction's crane ops, a specialized skill that pays 36 bucks an hour.

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories