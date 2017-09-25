Crane Op: The view from the top

SEATTLE -
Pat Lammers' office has the best view in town. And it changes every day!
Pat is a crane operator. Has been for more than a decade. He spends his days in a box 300 feet above it all in what he calls a giant fishing pole.
He is one of Turner Construction's crane ops, a specialized skill that pays 36 bucks an hour.
