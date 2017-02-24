Cozy up: Three restaurants with great fire pits.

SEATTLE - At some local restaurants, the best seat in the house is around a blazing fire. The river rock fire pit at Woodinville's Hollywood Tavern has been in constant use since this 1923 landmark reopened as a restaurant in late 2013.

"Even in the wintertime, everybody seems to love it," said Beth Griswold, Hollywood Tavern's manager.

Fire pit decor includes Adirondack chairs and serving tables made of logs -- you can actually count the rings on them. Recommended fire pit drink is something called an Oil Change, a version of a Manhattan made with Woodinville Whisky, which is distilled right next door. Main fire pit rule here: No Cigars.





Westward, on the shore of North Lake Union, has a waterfront fire pit that's the next best thing to your own blaze on the beach. Regulars call it the best kept secret on Lake Union. The restaurant supplies blankets to keep it cozy, and there's always a group gathered around.

"It's sort of a beacon," said David Weeks, Westward's general manager. "The neighbors love it, we have folks that live in the 'hood that don't necessarily dine here, but they're like, after diner let's go down and have a drink in front of the fire."





Fire pit rules? Even though this seafood restaurant's fire pit is surrounded by oyster shells, let the wait staff deal with yours.

"Please, please do not throw oyster shells on the fire, they explode," explained Weeks.





Shelter Lounge in Ballard is your dessert fire pitstop. Its indoor flames are under shelter, and they have three magic ingredients tucked next to their bonfire. Marshmallows. Graham crackers. And chocolate bars. And the s'more fixings are free. Kids, with parental supervision, can enjoy the goodies at Shelter Lounge early in the evening. After 9 pm the fire pit, and the s'mores, go adults only. The delectable idea came to owners Trinette and Kevin Carlson when they were snowed in.

"I think it was one year when it was actually snowing, we had a snowman out front and I said why don't we just go get some s'mores, and that was a hit," said Kevin. "We just kept it, put it on the menu."





Fire pit rules?

"Do't walk through the coals?" Kevin laughed. "Nobody's fallen in it, we've had a couple of people burn some stuff in it, but it's actually been pretty good," he added.

As is often the case with s'mores, things can get a little sticky at Shelter Lounge's fire pit, but the mess is worth it.

Hollywood Tavern

14508 Woodinville Redmond Road NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 481-7703

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 552-8215

Shelter Lounge

4910 Leary Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 829-8568

