Costume craziness at Cirque du Soleil's Luzia

The intricate feathered wings from one Luzia costume.

Cirque du Soleil's new show "Luzia" opened March 30th in Redmond. With all the acrobatics and singing and dancing, it is a feast for the senses, but it starts with what the performers wear.

Backstage, performers prep for the night's show. Thousands expect magic as soon as they step on stage. As some apply makeup, stretch, warm up with a little one-handed, leaning handstand, others are sewing.

Amanda Balius is the head of wardrobe and queen of the costumes.

With all the flips and flops, jumps and bumps of a high-flying show, it is a daily race to get the gear back in shape.

“They wear these beautiful eye costumes,” said Balius. “They represent the jungle of Mexico. However, the Chinese pole itself in their friction of sliding down can really mark and damage fabric so much it can actually burn synthetic fabrics.”

And sure, the costumes have to pop, but they also have to perform!

“Like a hummingbird has a very long beak and we wanted that long beak,” said Balius. “And then very quickly we realized that was not something they were going to be able to wear and do the type of performance that Cirque and the show really wanted them to do. So, we started scaling back.”

They shortened the beaks and innovated to improve vision.

“We do have little windows so that was something that came across in the creation so that when they were jumping they could see thru,” said Balius.

Aerialist Ben Courtenay had to change his pants when they added water.

“It’s kind of jean material and as soon as it got wet, it was like super heavy,” said Courtenay. “But that's why we have a creation process.”

Every detail points to the theme of the show.

“This one, being influenced by Mexico, opens up a new door for us. This is the first-time Cirque's really kind of looking at a place,” said Balius.

There's a dress with flowers that actually bloom and the pants on a yellow number represent a traditional tale of the desert.

During the show, Amanda and her team transform performers in seconds.

“Our swimmers that are wearing these, quick change into the football for the football team,” said Balius. “And then backstage we have like nine people changing at once… Like a pit stop for a NASCAR driver. Not quite as fast. Although, I think we're pretty fast.”

"Luzia's" run here lasts through the end of May. Get tickets here.

