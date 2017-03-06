Cordova Ski Suits

SEATTLE, WASH - From a desire for a more tailored and feminine ski outfit with personality, Jane Seim (Cordova founder) began making her own ski ensembles that impressed on and off the hill.

Over the course of the following year, she dove deeper into the history of ski fashion, traveling to industry fashion shows in Europe and North America, and building the foundation for what would become, Cordova.

Jane hired Jordan Elizabeth Hawley an Art Institute of Seattle graduate, as Cordova’s Lead Designer and the two hit the ground running. Together, they have worked tirelessly to bring you beautifully female ski suits that we have only dreamed of, until now.

After a sold out, first collection; Cordova is already working on their next season suits and they already tell us that is better, and more adventurous

