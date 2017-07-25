Contemporary luxury living for sale on Lake Sammamish

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Crave the look of a contemporary home? This house on the shores of Lake Sammamish sets the bar high.

"It was designed by Vassos Demetriou who is one of the premier architects in the Pacific Northwest. His signature is contemporary and you'll find that in this house," said Monique Verger-Perrault of Realogics Sotheby's Int. Realty.

Perched on an acre and a half of land, this 4 bedroom, 7 bath home wins you over the moment you come in.

"First thing anybody does is walk to the massive windows and just try to capture the view," said Verger-Perrault. "The living room is 16 feet high with the African floating mahogany panels. The fireplace has a concrete mantel. It's sandstone mint for the facade."

Around the corner, you'll find a spacious dining room and an everything-you-could-want kitchen.

"The kitchen has a Rumford stove so you can BBQ inside. 48-inch Wolf. The counter top is granite but it feels like leather. So that's something everyone has to feel it."

Down the grand African mahogany stair case leads to a dream rec room.



"The media room is really the playroom. It has a pool table, it has its own bar. The media system in this house is spectacular," said Verger-Perrault. "The wine cellar is temperature controlled obviously. It holds 1800 bottles."

But the lavish appointments aren't just inside the house, they’re outside as well starting with the waterfall.

"The waterfall actually pulls water from Lake Sammamish. Probably the most significant waterfall I've ever seen in a luxury home. There's a resistance swimming pool. There's a Jacuzzi. You've got your putting green."

Former Sonic Dale Ellis once owned this property. He's no longer here, but the basketball court he played on is.

If hoops aren't your game, you could always play on the water.

"It's got two jet skis boat lifts, and you got a boat lift that will hold a 6 thousand pound boat."

The seller has a background in construction, so when he had it built, he only used the best.

"He had access to absolutely the finest material available in the market place," said Verger-Perrault. "There were 40 tradesmen that worked on this particular property that were given the latitude to do their finest work."

But perhaps the finest feature of this contemporary masterpiece was made by Mother Nature.

"The view is spectacular. You can't find a view as expansive and just stunning. You can see all the way to Mt. Baker. There's nothing like it."

