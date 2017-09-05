Connor Martell joins DirtFish Motorsports' Red Bull GRC season

SNOQUALMIE, WASH. - DirtFish Motorsports was proud to announce the addition of GRC Lites driver Conner Martell for the 2016 Red Bull GRC season.

Martell, grew up trying his hand at as many sports as he possibly could. That was, until he was introduced to motocross at the young age of twelve years old.

In 2015 Martell won the Freestone National Championship, as well as multiple top–ten finishes throughout the same year. After a motocross injury, Martell decided to make the move to four wheels. He competed in three GRC events as a privateer, finishing as high as 5th place and ending the season 10th overall.

“After seeing Conner compete in the 2015 GRC Lites, we saw a young man who had great potential. We are delighted to have him driving for Dirtfish Motorsports in the 2016 GRC Lites series,” said DirtFish owner Steve Rimmer.

“It’s been my dream to race cars and DirtFish is making that dream come true,” said Martell.

