Connect with friends at Ballast Bar

Play games with friends while you sip on drinks at the Ballast Bar.

SEATTLE - Ballast Bar is a great place to find the social side of hygge - connecting with friends in simple, fun ways.

It's in the lower level of Capitol Cider on Pike Street - and every Tuesday, they have game nights. You’ll find everything from shuffleboard to Cards Against Humanity.

Time it right and you might catch a live jazz band performing. You can see live music every Sunday and Monday at Ballast Bar.

Capitol Cider’s Ballast Bar

206-397-3564

818 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA, 98122

