Connect with friends at Ballast Bar

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:30 PM. PST February 14, 2017

SEATTLE - Ballast Bar is a great place to find the social side of hygge - connecting with friends in simple, fun ways.

It's in the lower level of Capitol Cider on Pike Street - and every Tuesday, they have game nights. You’ll find everything from shuffleboard to Cards Against Humanity.

Time it right and you might catch a live jazz band performing. You can see live music every Sunday and Monday at Ballast Bar.

Capitol Cider’s Ballast Bar
206-397-3564
818 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA, 98122

