Connect with friends at Ballast Bar

SEATTLE - Ballast Bar is a great place to find the social side of hygge - connecting with friends in simple, fun ways.
It's in the lower level of Capitol Cider on Pike Street - and every Tuesday, they have game nights. You’ll find everything from shuffleboard to Cards Against Humanity.
Time it right and you might catch a live jazz band performing. You can see live music every Sunday and Monday at Ballast Bar.
Capitol Cider’s Ballast Bar
206-397-3564
818 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA, 98122
