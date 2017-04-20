Cone & Steiner offers a curated selection of gourmet food and drinks

There are two Cone & Steiner locations: one in Pioneer Square and one in Capitol Hill.

At the boutique neighborhood market Cone & Steiner in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, you’ll find everything from gourmet coffee to local produce and fresh flowers.

You can think of Cone & Steiner as an old-fashioned general store that has jam-packed as much Seattle merchandise as possible into one space.

It also just so happens to be Evening reporter Kim Holcomb’s favorite place to grab a kombucha drink. But if you’re craving something more filling try the Eva’s crackers or spiced kale. The market carried a curated selection of gourmet foods.

Need a drink? The brew their own custom coffee and have a signature Cone & Steiner beer. Don’t forget your growler, the market has a filling station with six local beers on tap.

Cone & Steiner also serves up quick, convenient meals. We tried their signature Jalapeno Hot Dog and the Turkey and Provolone Sandwich. The perfect place to head for a quick bite.

The first Cone & Steiner was actually established in 1915 and had the same basic concept as the updated version.

Cone & Steiner

135 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 402-3682





© 2017 KING-TV