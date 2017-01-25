Concerts you can't miss this year – from Power 93.3

SEATTLE - There are tons of amazing acts coming to Seattle this year and we wanted to know which ones not to miss! POWER 93.3’s Carla Marie and Anthony have the rundown on what to see in Seattle.
Here’s their recommendations:
Blake Shelton, Tacoma Dome, February 25th
Ariana Grande, Key Arena, March 23rd
Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey, Key Arena, April 28th
Shawn Mendes, Key Arena, July 9th
Bruno Mars, Tacoma Dome, July 24th
