Comfort food is key at Pomegranate Bistro

KING 7:30 PM. PST February 27, 2017

REDMOND, WASH. - Chef Lisa Dupar's Southern roots shine in her Redmond restaurant, Pomegranate Bistro

It started as an off-shoot to her booming catering business, which executes more than 1,500 events a year. And while Dupar and her team serve up classic Southern dishes like fried chicken and shrimp and grits, they still develop inventive twists. The fried chicken at Pomegranate is served with "fries" made of grits. Talk about soul food!

You'll also find fabulous baked goods, flatbreads, and even fish tacos. The Pombar located inside the bistro pours specialty cocktails like a Pomegranate Margarita, and comforting bar snacks. 

Hours:

  • Monday: 7am - 2pm
  • Tuesday - Friday:  7am - 10pm
  • Saturday:  9am - 10pm
  • Sunday:  9am - 2pm

Location:

  • 18005 NE 68th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
 

