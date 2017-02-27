Shrimp and grits with scrambled eggs

REDMOND, WASH. - Chef Lisa Dupar's Southern roots shine in her Redmond restaurant, Pomegranate Bistro.

It started as an off-shoot to her booming catering business, which executes more than 1,500 events a year. And while Dupar and her team serve up classic Southern dishes like fried chicken and shrimp and grits, they still develop inventive twists. The fried chicken at Pomegranate is served with "fries" made of grits. Talk about soul food!

You'll also find fabulous baked goods, flatbreads, and even fish tacos. The Pombar located inside the bistro pours specialty cocktails like a Pomegranate Margarita, and comforting bar snacks.

Monday: 7am - 2pm

Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 9am - 10pm

Sunday: 9am - 2pm

18005 NE 68th Street, Redmond, WA 98052

Copyright 2017 KING