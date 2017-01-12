Comedy sets go from sober to stoned

Billy Anderson co-produces The Gateway Show in Seattle.

SEATTLE - One of the hottest tickets in town is a brand new kind of comedy show and a definite challenge for comedians.

First, comedians do a set straight, then they get high before they do the second set. The results are unexpectedly hilarious.

Standup comedians Billy Anderson and Erin Ingle made the decision to start the monthly sober to stoned Gateway Show in February of 2015.

“So tonight we are going to bring up some of my favorite stand-up comedians onto the stage here at Jai Thai,” said Anderson on stage. “They are going to tell you some of their best jokes.”

After they’ve performed their first set for the audience, the comedians leave the venue and head to a location where they can legally “get ready” for the second set.

“We are going to take an intermission where we are going to get them as high as we possibly can on marijuana,” said Anderson. “Then, they are going to come back in and try and do their best attempt to tell you more jokes.”

And since this is all for fun, no one is ever forced to do more than they want to.

“When we get the comedians high there is no set dosage,” said Anderson. “The way I say it is ‘be honest with yourself and get a little higher than you would like to be.’”

This all seems new and exciting, especially for a country that is just starting to accept recreational marijuana, but the Gateway Show certainly isn’t the first of its kind.

“There has been the style of having comedians do jokes and then have them do something and do more jokes, has been around for a while,” said Anderson.

Anderson says this usually leads to one of four things:

1) They will just melt down

2) They will attempt to actually do their material

3) They attempt their set, but their minds wander

4) They just sit around and talk about how high they are

Not everyone in the audience is a marijuana user, and they’re all rooting for the comedian to make it through the struggle.

“It's really in a lot of ways more of a roast to pot culture,” said Anderson.

The next show at Jai Thai on Capitol Hill is February 4th at 9 PM. Click here for tickets. You must be 21 or older.

The Gateway Show runs throughout Olympia, Seattle, Bellingham, and Portland.

Recreational marajuana is legal in both Washington State and Oregon where the high comedy show takes place.

