Colorful designs that you can recreate!

Andie's signature punch needle design, the Monstera plant

SEATTLE - One viral video turned Andie Solar's punch needle embroidery business into an internet sensation.

"It has really been crazy, yes," she said of her newfound fame. "And this whole time I'm thinking, 'I'm just playing with yarn, I'm having fun and I don't feel like anyone important or special.'"

Solar took up punch needle embroidery, traditionally known as rug hooking, two months ago after watching a video of it online.

"I was instantly obsessed with it. I just knew i had to try it. I had to do it, I had to figure out how it worked."

As she was experimenting with different techniques and designs, she posted her work on Instagram. A Monstera plant ended up grabbing the attention of fellow crafters.

"I was just playing with it and people were like, oh can I buy it? And I was like, 'Are you sure? This is the first thing I've ever made!' And it went to Netherlands and they loved it."

More and more of her followers started asking about her work, and wondered how they could get started. That's when she got the idea to sell punch needle kits through her Etsy shop, Myra & Jean. The kits include the punch needle, yarn, and stamped canvas so you can easily recreate the design. The first batch she listed sold out in two hours.

But Andie says her work is about more than making those sales. She feels fulfilled because she's able to make this craft more accessible to people.

"A lot of people come back to me and say they're grateful that I'm able to get this through you because I wouldn't be able to do it otherwise. That makes me really happy."

Andie says her playful designs, like the avocado and flamingo, are inspired by pop culture, though the technique itself has been practiced by generations. After threading yarn through a special hook, you simply punch the hook through fabric, and pull it back out, and repeat. You never have to finish off a stitch, and once an area is completely filled in, you just trim off the excess yarn.

After Insider Art posted a compilation of her Instagram videos, Andie says her following exploded, and demand for her punch needle kits went through the roof. She's working to build up her inventory in her Etsy shop so she can continue bringing the craft to more people all over the world.

"I'm pinching myself every day. It's so unreal to me."

