Clutch Women: A handbag for women who are clutch

Sure, Sarah Colonna is married to a Seahawk. But she is just like a lot of 12s... she likes sports and style.

That's why she started Clutch Women, a line of NFL regulation-sized handbags for women who are clutch.

The clutch purses come in two colors, a deep blue and blue with green accents, both to match the Seahawks colors. They are made in the USA and sell for $98. The blue and green version sold out quickly but Sarah said more are coming in October. The blue is available online right now.

Sarah was tired of attending her husband Jon Ryan's games having to bring essentially a plastic bag due to NFL stadium regulations. So she decided to do something about it.

She jokes that her punter husband just paid to get the startup off the ground. But he's been a big booster behind the scenes.

"He was like, 'Are you being serious? Because I think you should do it,'" Sarah said.

Now, the bags meet even college football and concert venue size regulations.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV