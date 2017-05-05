Tacos Guaymas serves a a large selection of authentic Mexican food, including the classic Chicken Nachos.

If you’re older than 21 and looking for a place to spend Cinco de Mayo, we recommend the Cinco de Mayo Block Party at Greenlake.

The thirteenth annual block party kicks off on Friday at Tacos Guaymas. The event organizers, La Fama Events, expect 5,000 people to attend this day-long event, which runs from noon to 2 a.m. Of course, lots of authentic Mexican food, margaritas and beer will be served. But that’s not all.

For $10, attendees can watch a jalapeno eating contest and live performances by DJs and bands, including Revolver Rock, Latin Rose, and Tony G. The event also features a meet and greet with Los Volcanoes Lucha Libre League.

The 2017 Cinco de Mayo Block Party at Greenlake is hosted by La Fama Events. For the full schedule, visit the Cinco de Mayo Block Party event page on Facebook.

Tacos Guaymas

(206) 729-6563

6808 East Green Lake Way N

Seattle, WA 98115



