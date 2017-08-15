Chocolate-dipped popsicles are on the menu at Seattle Pops

Flavors at Seattle Pops include raspberry ginger, mango chile and avocado.

SEATTLE - A new popsicle shop in the Wallingford neighborhood specializes in artisan, all natural fruit and ice cream bars.

Seattle Pops sells fruity and creamy popsicles, made with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.

"Our watermelons are organic watermelons from Alvarez Farms,” said owner Megan Janes. "Our dairy is from Smith Brothers, so we really focus on the best ingredients, as fresh as we can get them, and that really makes a big difference, you can taste it. It's real."

The flavors are unique - from blackberry ginger, to mango chile and avocado. For a little extra, you can have your pop dipped in chocolate.

Janes runs the business with her father Dave, sister Lindsey, and partner Suzie Barnes.

"We've always worked together ever since we were kids and I think we've always gotten along pretty well,” Lindsey said.

“We used to play softball growing up, she was the pitcher, I was the catcher,” Megan added. “We've been like a team since we were kids.”

Many of the recipes are Dave’s creations.

"I love my kids a lot, and being able to contribute and get this thing off the ground has been really special for me,” he said. “I couldn't think of anything I'd rather be doing."

Seattle Pops are sold at 14 farmer's markets and their storefront on North 45th Street. It’s open six days a week.

Seattle Pops

1401 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103

info@seattlepops.com

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV