Chemisty-inspired cocktails come to West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE, WASH. - From their chemistry-inspired cocktails to perfectly styled decor, every nook and cranny of West Seattle's newest hotspot, Alchemy, feels mystical and is totally Instagram-worthy.

Lead bartender, Tony Larson, is a true alchemist with his concoctions like the Black and White. It's a dry gin drink with lime, mint, cucumber bitters, egg whites, and activated charcoal. We also tried out the Beetdown with rye whiskey and fresh beet juice, along with the Emerald Hour. It's a tequila cocktail with nitro muddled basil. Larson says using liquid nitrogen on the basil helps maintain the flavor and color. If you're looking to treat yourself, go for the signature potion, The Alchemy. The $50 cocktail is described as "shrouded in mystery" and "only for the adventurous."

Chef Larkin Young prepares concoctions that are equally as delicious and creative as the cocktails. We tried the Double Deviled Egg, which has quickly become the crowd favorite. Larkin layers bacon and creme fraiche with traditional deviled egg yolk, but then tops it with grated yolk that's been cured and smoked. For a more hearty dish, try the Pork Rillette, which has slow cooked pork shoulder and pickled ramps on top of toasted sourdough.

Alchemy's grand opening is Friday, May 26.

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location:

4717 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

