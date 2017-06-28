Close Chef Tom Douglas's shows the difference between a Crisp, a Cobbler and a Buckle Eric Riddle, KING 5:00 PM. PDT June 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE, WASH -- Summer is here and that means local fruit is coming into season. So what can you do with it? Seattle chef Tom Douglas takes you into his home kitchen with tips for a Cobbler, a Crisp and a Buckle. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS White House Tech Summit Regence pulls out of individual coverage in Washington Town hall focuses on Charleena Lyles case Lightning-caused fires active in 4 WA counties Unreal Estate: Clyde Hill's Hinoki House lets the outside in Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time New Mary's Place shelter opening Government shutdown looming ahead of deadline Tacoma starts temporary homeless shelter Man charged for fatal stabbing at Queen Anne Dick's More Stories Tentative agreement reached on WA budget Jun 28, 2017, 9:49 a.m. Port of Seattle changes lease bidding process after… Jun 28, 2017, 4:10 p.m. Seattle City Council moves to update surveillance law Jun 28, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs