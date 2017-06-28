KING
Close

Chef Tom Douglas's shows the difference between a Crisp, a Cobbler and a Buckle

Eric Riddle, KING 5:00 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH -- Summer is here and that means local fruit is coming into season. So what can you do with it? Seattle chef Tom Douglas takes you into his home kitchen with tips for a Cobbler, a Crisp and a Buckle.
 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories