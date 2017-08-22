KING
Close

Chef Tom Douglas shows how to cook corn 3 different ways

One of the best things about summer is getting fresh local corn. But what can you do besides boil it? Chef Tom Douglas shows you three tasty ways for you to cook them up.

KING5 Evening , KING 7:57 PM. PDT August 22, 2017

SEATTTLE - One of the best things about summer is getting fresh local corn. But what can you do besides boil it? Chef Tom Douglas shows you three tasty ways for you to cook them up. He shared his tips from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

Mejari Fusion Sushi and Amigo Ramen mixes cultures deliciously in Seattle's Wallingford Neighborhood

KING

Chocolate-dipped popsicles are on the menu at Seattle Pops

KING

Purchase fresh produce from local gardens via Vinder

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories