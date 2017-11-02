Chef-Restaurateur Brendan McGill's favorite Seattle Eats - Where the Chefs Eat

SEATTLE, WASH - With a commitment to serving only the best-sourced food he can find or make himself, Chef-Restaurateur Brendan McGill has created a mini-restaurant empire. McGill owns Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, Hitchcock Deli in Georgetown and Cafe Hitchcock in downtown Seattle, just to name a few.
McGill made some time to show Evening some of his favorite places to eat. Below is a list of where he took us.
Fort St. George
601 S King St #202, Seattle, WA 98104
206-382-0662
Big Mario’s Pizza
1009 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
206-922-3875
L’Oursin
1315 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122
206-485-7173
