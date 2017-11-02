Chef-Restaurateur Brendan McGill's favorite Seattle Eats - Where the Chefs Eat - KING 5 Evening

With a commitment to serving only the best-sourced food he can find or make himself, Chef-Restaurateur Brendan McGill has created a mini-restaurant empire. McGill owns Hitchcock on Bainbridge Island, Hitchcock Deli in Georgetown and Cafe Hitchcock in down

KING 7:48 PM. PDT November 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories