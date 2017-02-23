Celebrating 27 years of matches made and lives saved

Homeward Pet Adoption Center is celebrating their 27th birthday this weekend.

WOODINVILLE, WASH. - Homeword Pet Adoption Center is celebrating 27 years of finding the perfect match... That is, for humans and their furry pals.

On Saturday February 25th, form 12-6 PM, the center celebrates their birthday and in honor of turning 27, all adoptions are only $27. So you can go and find the perfect c at or dog for your life!

The non-profit, no-kill adoption center houses over 1800 animals every year and helps each one find a new, loving family.

If you can't make it to the birthday party, don't worry. The center will be celebrating all month long with their 27th Annual Donation Drive. A donation of $27 will help to cover the costs of providing food, necessities, surgeries, and other items for the animals.

Homeward Pet Adoption Center

(425) 488-4444

13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072

Copyright 2017 KING