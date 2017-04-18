Celebrate World Book Day with Amazon

Book lovers rejoice! Your favorite holiday is happening this week. Thursday is world book day and for the first time ever, Amazon is celebrating.
The company will be holding a global free library event at the Van Vorst Library and Courtyard on the Amazon Campus in South Lake Union.
The event runs from 2:30 to 5:00 PM and the library will be stocked with books donated by Amazon employees and publishers.
You can bring a book and take a new one home.
There will also be free activities like author readings, photo booths and literary-themed face painting.
All remaining books will be donated to Mary's Place and the Pike Place Market Foundation.
