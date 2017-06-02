Celebrate with doughnuts in the Pacific Northwest

Voodoo Doughnut (Photo: King 5 Evening)

SEATTLE - On National Doughnut Day or any day, you can get your dose of donuts throughout the northwest.

'The magic is in the hole' as they say in Portland, Oregon at Voodoo Doughnuts.

The spell binding business, known around the globe, set the standard for outrageous flavors. They offer everything from from the 'Memphis Mafia Doughnut' to the 'Mango Tango Doughnut' twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week at four different locations in Oregon. There's also a Voodoo Doughnuts in Colorado, but none in Washington, yet.

"We'll open another one, it's all gravy from here on out,. We are just lucky to be where we're at," said Kenneth Pogson, Co-owner of Voodoo Doughnuts.

In our state, Top Pot Doughnuts always rates as a favorite, even with the President of the United States. Obama made a historic visit to the downtown store.

"He had one of the pumpkin old fashioned donuts and thought it was delicious," said Mark Klebeck, Cofounder of Top Pot.

Famous people show up everyday at Legendary Doughnuts, at least on the menu. The Auburn bakery serves up doughnuts inspired by iconic characters, sports heroes and the rich and famous.

"Bill Gates is a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate ganache and more chocolate, so it's very rich," said owners, Shannon and Ken Patten.

There's also the Elvis with lots of chocolate & bananas, the Homer Simpson and, whatever. Just about anything a customer wants will be made on the spot.

Over at Rodeo Donuts in Ballard and Capitol Hill you can get your fill of elite donuts.

"We were looking to do a gourmet style doughnut," said pastry chef, Nicki Kerbs.

Each one starts with a fancy brioche dough. Elegant toppings come next including whiskey maple bacon, sea salted pistachio glaze and something called rodeo caviar.

"They're pretty much little malt balls and they're covered in this delicious french chocolate," explained Kerbs.

Indulging is encouraged on National Doughnut Day, but, whenever you get the urge to down a doughnut, there are plenty to taste throughout the year throughout the northwest.

