Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a gourmet snack at KuKuRuZa

Tuxedo Popcorn at KuKuRuZa is flavored with caramel and drizzled with milk and white chocolate.

SEATTLE – Popcorn is a centuries-old snack, but a Seattle-based business is appealing to very modern tastes.

KuKuRuZa features a dozen gourmet flavors, all made with Washington-grown kernels - from brown butter and savory sea salt to super-sweet "tuxedo" corn.

"Our craziest flavors on our permanent menu are probably our caffeinated espresso caramel and our Truffle Fromage Porcini, which is two types of mushrooms on a white cheddar base,” said Operations Manager Claire Mueller.

The gourmet menu first came to the founder, Robert Hicks, in a dream. He ultimately quit his job as an investment banker and launched the business from his own kitchen.

Nearly a decade later, KuKuRuZa has more than a dozen storefronts and loyal customers around the world.

"Who's not happy when they're eating popcorn?" Mueller said. "We never get angry people coming into this store. You can't sample popcorn with an angry face, it just doesn't work."

The business is celebrating National Popcorn Day by running a special all weekend long – small bags are $1.19 (a 77% discount.)

KuKuRuZa has locations in Downtown Seattle. Ballard, Bellevue and Alderwood Mall.

