Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a gourmet snack at KuKuRuZa

Popcorn is a centuries-old snack, but a Seattle-based business is appealing to very modern tastes. KuKuRuZa features a dozen gourmet flavors, all made with Washington-grown kernels - from brown butter and savory sea salt to super-sweet "tuxedo" corn.

KING 7:40 PM. PST January 19, 2017

