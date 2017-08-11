Cat Teepees? Yes!

SEATTLE - You may not know it, but your cat needs a cat teepee.
Candi "Snaggs" Hibert is here to help.
Hand designed, screen printed, and sewn, her creations come with a plush, padded floor, a toy attached to the ceiling and a cat-sized opening for easy access. Some glow in the dark. All are washable.
They sell for $150. She's sent them as far away as Spain and Australia.
Demand was so high, Candi started to make small dog versions too.
You KNOW you need one. Shop online for pet teepees here.
