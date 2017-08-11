Cat Teepees? Yes!

Candi made the first cat teepee for "Meows," who shows up on her doorstep every day. (Photo: kingtv)

SEATTLE - You may not know it, but your cat needs a cat teepee.

Candi "Snaggs" Hibert is here to help.

Hand designed, screen printed, and sewn, her creations come with a plush, padded floor, a toy attached to the ceiling and a cat-sized opening for easy access. Some glow in the dark. All are washable.

They sell for $150. She's sent them as far away as Spain and Australia.

At Seattle's Meowtropolitan Cafe, cats headed for the cat teepees within seconds. (Photo: kingtv)

Demand was so high, Candi started to make small dog versions too.

You KNOW you need one. Shop online for pet teepees here.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV