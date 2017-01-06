Cast of NBC's Grimm says goodbye to Portland

The cast of Grimm prepare for their show's final goodbye.

PORTLAND - It's the prime time drama that brought storybook monsters to life in weird and wondrous ways.

"Quite an epic journey," said actress Claire Coffee.

And it's the show that brought Hollywood to the Northwest with its Portland-based production.

Leading man David Giuntoli said, "This is my home. 6 years."

Now, NBC's Grimm is facing its tumultuous final season.

"There is a bit of a civil war going on in Portland," Coffee said.

It's a bittersweet goodbye for Giuntoli, who's grown accustomed to the pace of Portland.

"There's not any traffic," he said. "The outdoors are right in front of you."

Portland is the center of the Grimm universe, both onscreen and off.

"After 5, 6 years we filmed on every corner in the city," said co-star Sasha Roiz.

Roiz actually plays the two-faced mayor of Portland in the show. But in real life, he's definitely a good guy, helping to raise more than a million dollars for the local Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

"It's just our way of giving back to this incredible city and leaving a little piece behind once we're gone," Roiz explained.

One thing on which all the actors can agree is that it's a luxury to have a chance to say goodbye over the course of one final season.

"Grimm got death with dignity," Giuntoli said.

The cast and their fans are ready for their fairytale ending in this enchanted city.

Copyright 2016 KING