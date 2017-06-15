Cast of Cars 3 talks trash-talking, bullying, and the true meaning of teamwork

Eleven years after Lightning McQueen first burned rubber on animated race tracks, he's back - along with the actor who gave him a voice. 'I like the blue eyes,' Owen Wilson said, looking at a life-size model of the car. 'It's me!'

KING 7:41 PM. PDT June 15, 2017

