Careful It Bites turns pillows into 'monsterpieces'

These Kitty loafs are ready for their forever homes! (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - A couch is just a couch...unless you add a yeti...or a Bigfoot. How about a mini dragon?

Kelice Penney of Careful it Bites! (Photo: Evening)

Penney works from home in her basement studio, where each pillow is tested and approved by her shop cat, Irsa. Among Penney's favorites are her dust bunnies, baby dragons, and even alley cats with scars and misshapen faces.

"You feel bad for 'em. But they're cute and you just wanna carry 'em around in your pocket!"

You can often find Penney and her furry friends at Pike Place Market or on her website at carefulitbites.com.

No matter which one you choose, these monster-pieces are sure to spice up your couch more than any old throw pillow!

Michael King had no problem picking a fuzzy friend. Careful, Michael! It bites!! (Photo: Evening)



To purchase Careful It Bites, shop online or visit one of the following:

Portage Bay Goods (621 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103)

Schmancy: Serious Toys and Gifts (1932 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101)

Ventures: Gifts for Good (1501 Pike Place, #521, Seattle, WA 98101)

The Elliott Bay Book Company (1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122)

The Handmade Showroom: Pop-Up Shops at Pacific Place (600 Pine Street Suite 301, Seattle, WA 98101 Third Floor near the Nordstrom skybridge)

Retroactive Kids (4859 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118)

Juniper & Scout (www.juniperandscout.com)



Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV