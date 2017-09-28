Cardio tennis takes tennis to another level

It's tennis... with a twist!

SEATTLE - Tennis itself gets your heart racing. But Cardio Tennis takes the sport to another level.

It's tennis... with a twist!

"It's kind of the right combination of learning new skills," says tennis fan Anne Holland. "The coach will give you pointers here and there, but you're also getting a workout."

Anne played on her high school tennis team, but hadn't picked up a racket much since. Cardio Tennis at the Tennis Center at Sand Point got her back on the court.

Part of the draw is that you're not playing a game, which allows players to relax.

"Be yourself, play your game. Don't worry about missing shots." says Cardio Tennis trainer Nick. Everyone is there to get a good workout.

The hybrid pairs tennis with circuit training for a head to toe training session. It all revolves around tennis balls, but there are also medicine balls, cones, ladders, and jump ropes.

"It's a great workout and they get to work on their tennis game," Nick says. "And more often than not, I see them walking off the court with a smile, so that's always good to see."

Tennis Center at Sand Point

7135 Sportsfield Dr NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV