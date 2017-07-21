Capitol Hill Block Party offers Naked Giants

SEATTLE - With more than 100 bands performing on five different stages in front of thirty thousand fans, The Capitol Hill Block Party has come a long way in the 21 years since it started in a parking lot.



“You get to dance in the street with ten thousand other people and experience some amazing music,” says owner and producer Jason Lajeunesse.

Amazing music from nationally recognized artists like Run the Jewels, Lord Huron and Diplo.

Among the other bands on the bill: Seattle's own Naked Giants. They are made up of two lifelong friends from Mercer Island and a hyperactive bass player. We met the guys in Austin at this year's SXSW, playing three gigs a night to get noticed.

Four months later, the band is finally off the road. They're about to play their first gig at home in a long time and, yes, they're talking to labels.

“Things take a lot of time in this industry but I think we're pushing through,” says Grant Mullen. “We have a lot to look forward to.”

Naked Giants are scheduled to play the Vera Stage Saturday night at 8:30.



