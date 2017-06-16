Can Team Evening break out of jail?

Michael King , right where he belongs. Behind bars at Seattle Escape games

SEATTLE - While it's true Team Evening recently got locked up behind bars, we swear it's all part of our Field Trip Friday. The crew visited Seattle Escape Games at the Georgetown Morgue. Their mission: to break out of extremely realistic jail cell within 60 minutes.

This required the team to work together, find clues and solve riddles.

They never had a chance.

Seattle Escape Games

(206) 763-4263

5005 Ohio Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

