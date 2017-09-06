Buying this dream home could help save kids lives

BONNEY LAKE, WASH. - They're known as one of the premier home builders in Western Washington, but MainVue Homes' latest project might be its best build yet.

"Philanthropy is a big part of the MainVue's DNA," said Jennifer Clarke, sale manager for MainVue Homes. "We've donated over $22 million in Australia and we wanted to bring that aspect of that company here to the United States."

"We've partnered with Tehaleh to build a MainVue Charity House where we'll be selling that home and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Seattle Children's Hospital."

The luxury house will feature just about everything a homeowner could want.

"We've chosen one of our most popular MainVue layouts, it's our Avoca layout," Clarke said. "It's over 4,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms [and] 3.5 baths. It has all the signature MainVue features including an outdoor fire room [and] floor-to-ceiling windows. We have high-end luxury finishes. The style and design are really unique for this market."

But it's not just the house that's great. The location of the property is ideal.

"Tehaleh by Newland Communities is a master plan neighborhood that's nearly 5,000 acres located right outside Bonney Lake," Clarke said. "We have nearly 1,800 acres of walking trails, parks, open spaces. It's a really unique place to live."

Plus, you'll never get tired of looking at your big neighbor.

"Everywhere you look you can see Mount Rainier," Clarke said.

Buying a home can change people’s lives. But MainVue hopes its Seattle Children's charity house could help save lives as well.

"Everyone involved just loves the idea that we're going to help children," Clarke said. "We can better their lives or maybe save a child's life. It's an amazing feeling."

If you want to check out a model of the home and the neighborhood for yourself, there's a special open house on Saturday. The MainVue Seattle Children's Charity House in Tehaleh is holding a kick-off event from 11 a.m. to 2:00 pm. There will be food, refreshments, music, and you can meet a few KING-TV personalities as well.

Open House

RSVP HERE

Saturday, September 9th

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

MainVue Homes in Tehaleh

14402 Overlook Dr. E

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

© 2017 KING-TV