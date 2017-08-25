Burke Museum visitors can see T. Rex skull revealed

SEATTLE - As he carefully liberates the fossilized skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex from every bit of rock and sand surrounding it, the Burke Museum’s Bruce Crowley feels like one of the luckiest paleontologists alive.

“It's kind of a dream like experience,” he said. “It's as nice as they come.”

Of the 16 million objects at the Burke Museum, the skull is getting by far the most attention these days. For months to come, visitors can watch Crowley and other paleontologists working inside a glassed in room.

“Did you know this is only the fifteenth T.Rex skull ever found in the world?” asks the museum’s executive director Julie Stein.

The first traces of the 66 million-year-old fossil were discovered in northeast Montana by two volunteer fossil hunters from the University of Washington. That was just the beginning. Since then, a team led by Greg Wilson has also discovered rib cages, a shoulder blade and an arm bone.

“I don't think you can get over seeing a T.Rex,” Wilson said.

And now you don't have to. At the Burke Museum, you can watch as, tooth by vicious tooth, the head of this ancient apex predator emerges right before your eyes.

On Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., members of the fossil preparation and excavation crews will give talks about the dinosaur — named “Tufts-Love Rex” in honor of Jason Love and Luke Tufts, the two volunteers who discovered it.

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture

(206) 543-7907

1413 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

