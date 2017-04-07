Bunny Party!: Seattle art shop fundraises for rabbit shelters

Evening host Michael King holds a rabbit named George at Ugly Baby and La Ru in Seattle.

Seattle artist Lauren Rudeck is a big fan of bunnies.

“They’re kind of a mix between a cat and a dog,” Rudeck said. “They’re friendly and social, but they’re quiet.”

When she saw bunnies getting dumped every Easter, she decided to hop into action.

Ugly Baby and La Ru, an art shop co-owned by Rudeck and Rosalie Gale, will host a Bunny Party! fundraiser for Seattle Animal Shelter and Special Bunny Rescue. Rudeck said 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the shelters. Ugly Baby and La Ru has already raised approximately $2,000.

Attendees will be able to meet real bunnies from both shelters. However, the fundraiser is not meant to be an adoption event.

“Rabbits don’t make good Easter presents,” Rudeck said.

Rudeck said it is important for people to get educated on how to take care of rabbits before deciding to keep them as pets.

The fundraiser will take place on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Ugly Baby and La Ru is on Western Avanue, Pike Place Bunny Party! 2017 will offer an egg hunt at Pike Place Market, crafts, sidewalk chalking and a silent auction at JarrBar.

Oh, and there will be cuddling.

Ugly Baby and La Ru

206.696.0089

1430 Western Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Seattle Animal Shelter

206.386.7387

2061 15th Ave W

Seattle, WA 98119

Special Bunny

425.788.8148

Carnation, WA



