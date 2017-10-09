Bumper sticker urges drivers to 'keep right' - KING 5 Evening

Driving in the left lane is such a source of road rage, that one driver has taken the law into his own hands and put it on a bumper sticker.Carson Swink is the creator of the bumper sticker that reads "RCW 46.61.100 Keep right except when passing."

October 09, 2017

