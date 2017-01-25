Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly ambassador

Brutus is an eight foot tall, 900 pound ambassador on behalf of bears everywhere. "He's very well trained but we don't describe him as tame," says Ami Testa who has been raising him for fifteen years, ever since he was rescued from an unethical breeding p

KING 7:36 PM. PST January 25, 2017

