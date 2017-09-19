Brew with a View at Old Stove Brewing Co.

SEATTLE - Pike Place Market's new expansion is now home to Seattle's newest brewery, Old Stove Brewing Co. Patrons can sip pints while taking in expansive views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains thanks to an 80-foot wall of windows.

The brew house features a rotating list of 20 house-made beers on tap. The pub menu highlights locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

Old Stove Brewing Co. is opening daily for lunch, dinner and happy hour.

Old Stove Brewing Co.

(206) 829-4801

1525 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

