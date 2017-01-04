Boy saves his father's life in just six minutes

Taylor Anaka saved his father's life when he performed CPR for six minutes before medics could arrive.

SEATTLE - The Anaka family was just moving into their new home in Monroe, when Brian Anaka decided to get one last load from their old house.

“I said ‘I'm just gonna go back and grab a few things, I'll be back in a few hours,’” said Brian. “My son says 'Dad, I'll come with you,' and I said ‘just relax Buddy, stay here, stay here’ and he said 'No, I'm coming.' And I said ‘fine.’”

Brian and his 12-year-old son, Taylor, loaded this heavy piece of furniture into the moving truck.

“We lifted this thing, brought it into the back of the U-Haul, and then when I stepped to the side in front of my son, I collapsed,” said Brian. “I dropped dead right there, my heart stopped.”

“I was thinking he was just kidding, like laying on the ground like he was just tired, but no,” said Taylor.

Taylor used his cell phone to call 9-1-1.

Sno-Pac dispatcher Theresa Ramey took his call and told Taylor he needed to do chest compressions on his dad.

“About three minutes in I started crying because it was really scary,” said Taylor.

Theresa, who has three kids of her own, says she had to use her "mom voice" to keep the 12-year-old doing CPR.

“I said he could cry later on, right now he needed to stop and focus on what he was doing,” said Theresa. “‘You can cry later, but now you need to do this.’”

Within six minutes of brain’s collapse, help arrived. Six critical minutes that he likely would not have survived without his son's courageous action.

“They started to shock him, defibrillate him, and bring him back to life because he was kind of dead,” said Taylor. “They said that I kind of saved his life by doing compressions.”

“I would not be here if it wasn't for him,” said Brian.

Both father and son are thankful that Taylor insisted on going along that day, and that he did what he had to do in a situation that forever changed both of their lives. Dad is proud, and Taylor sometimes milks it a bit.

“'Hey dad, day could I …? I saved your life!" That's the going joke,” said Brian. “He only uses that once in a blue moon, but he deserves it.”

You can learn first aid, CPR, and other life-saving maneuvers by following here to the American Red Cross.

