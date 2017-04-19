Born in China takes viewers where few have ever been
Meet the cutest character you'll see in a Disney movie all year - Mei, and her doting mother Ya Ya --are giant pandas. They are one of three animal families featured in Disneynature's "Born in China," an ambitious film that takes viewers into the wilds of
KING 7:44 PM. PDT April 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic'
-
Mayor Murray accuser "D.H." speaks
-
Identity of Mayor Murray accuser revealed
-
Renton man charged with 11th DUI
-
H1B executive order
-
Seahawks 2017 opponents
-
Extended interview: Murray on his political future
-
McDonald's employee, identified Stephens will remain anonymous
-
Seattle mayor Ed Murray responds to revelation of accuser's identity
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
More Stories
-
Identity of Seattle mayor Ed Murray's accuser revealedApr 19, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
-
West Seattle residents who illegally cut trees for…Apr 19, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Customers frustrated after Positive Changes…Apr 19, 2017, 8:07 p.m.