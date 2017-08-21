Boeing Classic tees off for another year
It's the premier golf event in the Northwest. The 13th annual Boeing Classic teed off today at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. The week-long event culminates with a PGA Tour event featuring some of the biggest names in the golfing world.
KING 7:43 PM. PDT August 21, 2017
